Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance.

Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with a black cropped button-up vest and low-waisted trousers with rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip. As for accessories, beyond her normal nose piercings, Willow flattered every other finger with chunky silver rings.

Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(L-R): Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Reaching dizzying heights, Willow slipped into black Versace ankle boots with 6.7-inch heels. The $1,825 platform boots feature a glossy finish, pointed toes, elasticated ankles and elevated soles.

Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Willow is seemingly a huge fan of platforms of all kinds, the sky-high style aligning with her personal aesthetics while aiding in lengthening her silhouette. The construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more length than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the “Purge” singer tends to gravitate towards easy styles that have a casual flair. For footwear, Smith opts for sleek and edgy pieces to match her eclectic style sense. She can be seen on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots and buckled sandals, hailing from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton. Off-duty, her ensembles tend to feature Chanel combat boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

