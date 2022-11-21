Wayne Brady Commands the Show in Colorful Suit & Heeled Boots at AMAs 2022

Wayne Brady took the stage tonight in Los Angeles, leading the charge as the host of the 2022 American Music Awards in a colorful suit.

The comedian arrived at the award show in an all-black ensemble which he quickly shed once the show began. Once Brady took the stage, he performed alongside Witney Carson and guitarist Orianthi.

The tailored suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a swirling psychedelic pattern which he wore with coordinating straight-leg trousers. Underneath the suit jacket, Brady added a crisp white button-down shirt.

Wayne Brady speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Wayne Brady at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The comedian wore a bright blue hat with red lining which he discarded as the performance started.

Sticking to the classics, Brady stepped on stage in a classic pair of tan boots with a streamlined silhouette. The leather formal footwear included pointed toes and squared heels along with a matt finish.

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

