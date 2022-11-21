×
Wayne Brady Commands the Show in Colorful Suit & Heeled Boots at AMAs 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Wayne Brady took the stage tonight in Los Angeles, leading the charge as the host of the 2022 American Music Awards in a colorful suit.

The comedian arrived at the award show in an all-black ensemble which he quickly shed once the show began. Once Brady took the stage, he performed alongside Witney Carson and guitarist Orianthi.

The tailored suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a swirling psychedelic pattern which he wore with coordinating straight-leg trousers. Underneath the suit jacket, Brady added a crisp white button-down shirt.

Wayne Brady speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Wayne Brady at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
The comedian wore a bright blue hat with red lining which he discarded as the performance started.

Sticking to the classics, Brady stepped on stage in a classic pair of tan boots with a streamlined silhouette. The leather formal footwear included pointed toes and squared heels along with a matt finish.

Wayne Brady speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

