Viola Davis Suits Up in White Valentino Outfit & Pointy Silver Heels With Husband at Paramount+ UK Launch

By Tara Larson
Viola Davis’ recent red carpet look was chic and sharp when she arrived on the blue carpet attending the UK launch of Paramount+ on Monday in London.

The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. Davis, who was accompanied by her husband, Julius Tennon, wore a crisp white suit to the event. The Valentino getup included tailored trousers, a double-breasted jacket and a matching blouse with a tie-neck detail. Davis accessorized with large crystal earrings.

viola davis, white suit, pointy pumps, paramount+, red carpet
Davis and Tennon at the Paramount+ UK launch event on June 20.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Davis added a futuristic touch to her look through her footwear. She wore a pair of shiny silver pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet. The shoes added at least 3 inches to Davis’ height. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Davis, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the stylish silhouette.

viola davis, white suit, pointy pumps, paramount+, red carpet
Davis at the Paramount+ UK launch event on June 20.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Over the years, Davis has become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the “How to Get Away With Murder” actress can also be spotted in flats, thong sandals and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Stewart also worked with Jessica Chastain for this event. She dressed the “Molly’s Game” actress in a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with lace, ruffle and mesh detailing.

