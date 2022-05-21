Victoria Justice Is Ravishing in Black Tulle Gown and Peep-Toe Platform Heels For the 2022 Race To Erase MS Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Justice is a dream in tulle at the Race To Erase MS Gala.

The gala took place on Friday night in L.A. celebrating a night full of star-studded celebs, but the real celebration was focused on an even bigger cause. Race to Erase MS is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Funding research is the core focus of the foundation and all funds raised support the Center Without Walls program. Over the last 28 years, the Race to Erase MS Gala has raised $52,657,918 in contributions.

Victoria Justice at the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: PMC

This isn’t Justice’s first rodeo. The star attended the gala in 2020. This year, the actress wore a black strappy gown with a plunging neckline.

The dress featured thick straps and a squared-off dip. The skirt of the gown was tiered, much like a cake, featuring layer after layer of black voluminous tulle. The tulle gives the dress shape and volume without drowning the actress in tons of fabric. Justice wore her hair up in a high bun with face-framing pieces, a plethora of dainty gold jewelry, and a bold red lip to complete the gala-worthy look. While the shoes aren’t extremely visible under the gown’s hem a peek of a black platform with a peep-toe can be seen protruding from the tulle.

Justice was one of many celebs to grace the red carpet. American fashion designers and business moguls Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo were also in attendance. Hilfiger opened the gala with a fashion show with models of all abilities on the runway, highlighting TOMMY HILFIGER’s adapative line of clothing. The collection features discreet modifications — such as one-handed zippers for easy closure, seams that open to accommodate prosthetics, and seated wear designed for wheelchair riders.

