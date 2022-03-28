Venus Williams Is a Vision in White Feathered Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Venus Williams looked like a vision in white on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The tennis player went for another white outfit after attending the Academy Awards ceremony, but this time without the silver accents. The top featured a sweetheart neckline that zipped up in the front. The corset-like silhouette was trimmed with faux feathers and pleated in the front to retain some structure and definition. The top protrudes out, creating volume.

Venus Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. CREDIT: Variety

And a structured top calls for a softer bottom, so Williams donned a slick maxi skirt with a daring slit up the side. Williams puts her hair up in a high pony, slicked back from her face. She accessorized with a chunky diamond necklace with a thick chain. On her wrist, the K-Swiss collaborator wears a similar-looking shiny bracelet and silver rings on her fingers.

While Willams’s shoes weren’t visible, a clear pump or platforms would’ve been an apt match to the look. Playing on the fluff and softness of the feathers and the skirt, the shoes would bring the style together in a major way.

Venus Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2022. CREDIT: Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees, and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

