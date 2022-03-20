×
Venus Williams Shines in White Gown and Dazzling Sandals at Producers Guild Awards

By Aaron Royce
Venus Williams popped at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis legend arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Serena Williams.

While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a sleek white Atelier Versace. The strapless number featured an angular neckline and side ribbing, creating a corset-esque effect. The streamlined number, complete with thigh-high slits, was paired with sparkling David Yurman earrings and rings for a glamorous finish.

Venus Williams attends the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
Serena and Venus Williams attend the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, FN cover star slid into a pair of bold silver sandals. The sparkly pair featured two front straps covered in crystals, giving her ensemble a major burst of glamour.

Will Smith, Serena and Venus Williams attend the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
A closer look at Williams’ sandals.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards celebrated the achievements of top producers across film and television. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the event awarded George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy with the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award and Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer prize. On the film front, top awards went to “CODA,” “Summer of Soul” and “Encanto.” For television, “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,”  and “Mare of Easttown” were the night’s top winners.

Discover Williams’ top street style looks in the gallery.

