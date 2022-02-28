Venus Williams Gives Goddess Glamour Metallic Bustier, Thigh-High Slit Gown and White Sandals at 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is kicking off strong and stylish. Celebrities are bringing their fashion A-game with extravagant outfits and picturesque glam on Sunday in Santa Monica. Venus Williams came through with a head-turning ensemble.

The athlete arrived at the star-studded event to celebrate her father and her family as the Venus and Serena Williams biopic, “King Richard,” is up for two nominations. Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams, could possibly take home his first SAG statue.

Venus Williams arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Olympic tennis star gave major goddess vibes as she posed in a white one-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The sleek garment was complete with a risky thigh-high slit and a sharp pointed shoulder. Williams paired the dress with a silver metallic bodysuit, which helped to add flair to the clean cut silhouette.

The Footwear News cover star opted for soft neutral glam and accessorized with dainty drop earrings and a chunky diamond bracelet. To ground everything, Williams tied her look together with sleek white sandals.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.