Venus Williams Brings Heavy Metal to Oscars in White Dress With Sinuous Silver Details & Hidden Heels

Venus Williams made a striking fashion statement on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2022 Oscars.

The highly accomplished athlete wore a white maxi dress with a curving bodice. The dress was hemmed in areas with silver metallic detailing. Accompanying the dress, Williams wore chunky silver bracelets that mirrored the detailing in the gown. The dress was stark white with a long skirt that trailed on the carpet.

The reflective nature of the dress is breathtaking, hardly going unnoticed.

The tennis player also put on silver metallic earrings to match all the detailing. The K-Swiss collaborator’s hair was styled up and out of her face in a high ponytail.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair, and more.

