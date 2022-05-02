Venus Williams Throws Shade in Suit, Corset Top & Hidden Heels at the Met Gala

Venus Williams proved you can elevate a classic suit with just a pair of sunglasses — directly from the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet.

Williams arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Completing her Gabriela Hearst-designed ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings and a massive diamond and emerald statement necklace. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers.

The star is the latest to arrive to the 2022 Met Gala wearing sunglasses, in addition to Amy Schumer and Kieran Culkin.

Related Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Hailey Bieber Brings Slick Drama to Met Gala 2022 in Silk Dress, Feather Cape & Strappy Stilettos Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Kiss in Edgy Outfits With Sharp Shoes at Met Gala 2022

Venus Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, Williams likely wore a matching pair of boots, platform sandals or pumps — three of the evening’s most popular styles so far. The star has also worn similar shoes on previous red carpets, making them likely go-to’s for the evening as well. As suiting is a staple in both American mens’ and womenswear, Williams’ outfit was a sharp fit into this year’s “In America” theme.

Venus Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.