Vanessa Simmons Plays With Texture in Feathered Blazer & Pointy Pumps For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

For the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere on Thursday night, many celebrities went with a variety of colors. Vanessa Simmons packed a punch with a blend of green, black, and denim — an unexpected combo for the event. She also wore this look for the House of BET, which is in celebration of the upcoming BET Awards.

Before this event, the actress was seen wearing darker shades and earth tones, so she switched it up, emulating dramatics with feather trim. She wore a light green jacket with a tapestry fabric all over. With pale white and orange flowers decorating the entire jacket.

At the end of the sleeves was a bright green feather trim that really spiced up the piece of outerwear. Under, she wore a black tank with jeweled emblems at the center, a small cutout at the center of her bust. She tucked it into a pair of distressed jeans, two rips fanning the front of the pant. These straight-leg jeans were cinched at the waist by a leather black belt, along with a chain that draped across the front.

Keeping the accessories to a minimum, she wore a slim bracelet on her left wrist but kept her neck bare, which brought more attention to the jacket. Simmons also wore a pair of rectangular silver hoops, adding another metal to the lively outfit. A 60s ponytail finished the look along with a pair of rich forest green pointy pumps to go with the jacket. These heels brought much color to the carpet and with their simple silhouette, they are versatile for many day and evening wear attires.

This outfit definitely clashed a bit as there were so many different prints and colors, that some things didn’t really work. The playful green could have been the winner of the look if it wasn’t challenged by the black under the top and the choice of denim. The look was definitely memorable on the carpet as many of the other stars wore more sultry garments with solid colors, so in that case, Simmons really shook the premiere with a high level of playfulness.