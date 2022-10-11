Vanessa Kirby Sharpens Up in Cinched Peplum Dress & Stilettos at London Film Festival 2022

Vanessa Kirby brought slick style to the 2022 BFI London Film Festival for a screening of her new film, “The Son.”

The “Pieces of a Woman” star arrived on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in a Schiaparelli ensemble. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit featured a black dress with a cinched strapless bodice and peplum waist ruffle. Giving the piece an added whimsical sultriness were chunky gold buttons and a visible gold zipper along its back. Completing the actress’ ensemble were layered Cartier rings and a deep red lip.

Vanessa Kirby attends the 2022 BFI London Film Festival’s screening of “The Son” at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Kirby completed her look with a set of sleek heeled sandals. The “Mission: Impossible” star’s pair featured black uppers with rounded soles and thin slingback, ankle and toe straps. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving her ensemble a sharp and streamlined finish.

A closer look at Kirby’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Vanessa Kirby attends the 2022 BFI London Film Festival’s screening of “The Son” at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The BFI London Film Festival celebrates the year’s top upcoming films and their accompanying performances. Held from October 5-16, the 2022 occasion includes screenings and premieres for numerous films, including “The Good Nurse,” “My Policeman,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “The Whale” and “Till.” The event also features a range of celebrity appearances, which have already included Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

