Vanessa Hudgens Stands Tall in Ruched Silk Gown and Sky-High Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens debuted her sleekest red carpet look yet at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Blending into the red — or, per se, black — carpet at Radio City Music Hall, Hudgens made an entrance in a Schiaparelli couture gown. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the “Gimme Shelter” star’s strapless number featured a silky texture with draped ruching across its front. Complete with a sharp velvet upper bodice, the piece was both elegant and sleek while mixing luxe textures.

Finishing Hudgens’ ensemble was the brand’s now-signature hammered gold jewelry: a pair of large post earrings shaped like orbiting planets with crystal embellishments, as well as a chunky gold bracelet. The star also accessorized with several mixed gold and diamond rings, as well as her own gold Cartier Love bangle.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to shoes, Hudgens went the sky-high route in a set of black suede platform sandals, layered over sheer black tights. Never one to shy away from a towering shoe, the “Gigi” star’s heels featured closed counters with peep-toe and buckled ankle straps. Giving the set an elevated, streamlined height boost were platform soles and thick heels totaling at least 5 inches in height.

A closer look at Hudgens’ heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The “High School Musical” alumni’s heels were also caught on-camera by FN on Instagram while she walked the red carpet before the ceremony.

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, are held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and air on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

