Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Cutout Dress on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show.
The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front.
However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a sky-high heel. The peep-toe silhouette secured at the ankle with a delicate strap gave the 5-foot-1 host a decent height boost for the evening. Adding some bling to her look, Hudgens also donned a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings as well as a bracelet.
The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”
The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.