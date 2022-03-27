×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Cutout Dress on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
oscars-red-carpet-2022-19-1
Jessica Chastain
Vanessa Hudgens
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Sian Heder
View Gallery 46 Images

Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show.

The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front.

vanessa hudgens, michael kors collection spring 2022, red carpet, black halter gown
Vanessa Hudgens wearing a black halter gown covered in sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety

However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a sky-high heel. The peep-toe silhouette secured at the ankle with a delicate strap gave the 5-foot-1 host a decent height boost for the evening. Adding some bling to her look, Hudgens also donned a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings as well as a bracelet.

vanessa hudgens, oscars, michael kors collection, black sequin halter gown, silver metallic platform pumps
A rear view of Vanessa Hudgens’ sultry Oscars look.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety

vanessa hudgens, red carpet, oscars, silver metallic platform pumps, ankle strap pumps
A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens wearing soaring silver metallic platform pumps.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TVFubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad