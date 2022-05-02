Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Lingerie Inspiration With 6-Inch Heels for Met Gala 2022 in Lacey Sheer Moschino Dress & Jimmy Choo Sandals

Vanessa Hudgens had all eyes on her when she arrived at the Met Gala in New York celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition today. The singer and actress is set to host Vogue’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Lala Anthony. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

Vanessa Hudgens in a Moschino dress with Jimmy Choo’s “Maxi” platform sandals at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Hudgens stepped out in a black gown by Moschino. The see-through number was complete with puffy satin sleeves, floral details on the bust and a long dramatic train. The details of her dress didn’t stop there. The “High School Musical” alum teamed the sheer frock with lace undergarments and diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky studded bracelet.

Vanessa Hudgens departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

To amp up the glam factor, the “Bad Boys For Life” actress swapped her curly tresses for a romantic top knot bun. As for footwear, Hudgens rounded out her look with black open-toe platform sandals by Jimmy Choo. The brand’s “Maxi” style features a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Vanessa Hudgens departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hudgens was seen earlier posing for photos at the Mark Hotel she departed for the big event.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

