Vanessa Hudgens Poses in Lacy Bra, Pencil Skirt & Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Vanessa Hudgens wore custom Vera Wang to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

Hudgens’ ensemble featured a long black skirt with a train. She paired it with a lacy bra with floral detailing. The two black pieces were complemented by a white sheer floor-length coverup featuring ties that wrapped around her wrists.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images

While her shoes were hidden by the long train of the skirt, for the red carpet the actress typically loves to go for sky-high pointed-toe pumps and platforms from brands including Miu Miu, Brian Atwood, and Stuart Weitzman. In her off-duty moment, Hudgens goes for sportier footwear choices from brands like Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

