Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 6-Inch Flared Heels & Bejeweled Dress at Cannes amfAR Gala 2022

By Aaron Royce
Vanessa Hudgens gave her bohemian style a glamorous, vintage-inspired upgrade for the 2022 amfAR Gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival in the Cap d’Antibes.

For the occasion, the “Downtown Owl” star arrived in a custom Miu Miu gown. Featuring a gauzy nude bodice with a knee-high slit, the piece was covered in swirling sparkly gold floral embroidery. Topping the piece with a whimsical finish was a sheer paneled bust and high neckline, each covered in layered crystals, sequins and the brand’s signature clear chandelier-esque drops.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes on May 26, 2022.
Hudgens’ stylist, Jason Bolden, finished her outfit with large diamond drop earrings by Chopard, as well as diamond rings and a gold Cartier “Love” bangle bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens boosted her look in a set of sky-high platform sandals. Crafted from deep beige satin, the style included thick platform soles, ankle and curved toe straps. Completing the set were lightly flared heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The style coordinated with Hudgens’ dress’ complementary neutral hues while allowing its glitz factor to be the outfit’s most eye-catching element.

A closer look at Hudgens’ platform sandals.
The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

