Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 6-Inch Flared Heels & Bejeweled Dress at Cannes amfAR Gala 2022

Vanessa Hudgens gave her bohemian style a glamorous, vintage-inspired upgrade for the 2022 amfAR Gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival in the Cap d’Antibes.

For the occasion, the “Downtown Owl” star arrived in a custom Miu Miu gown. Featuring a gauzy nude bodice with a knee-high slit, the piece was covered in swirling sparkly gold floral embroidery. Topping the piece with a whimsical finish was a sheer paneled bust and high neckline, each covered in layered crystals, sequins and the brand’s signature clear chandelier-esque drops.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Hudgens’ stylist, Jason Bolden, finished her outfit with large diamond drop earrings by Chopard, as well as diamond rings and a gold Cartier “Love” bangle bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens boosted her look in a set of sky-high platform sandals. Crafted from deep beige satin, the style included thick platform soles, ankle and curved toe straps. Completing the set were lightly flared heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The style coordinated with Hudgens’ dress’ complementary neutral hues while allowing its glitz factor to be the outfit’s most eye-catching element.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A closer look at Hudgens’ platform sandals. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

