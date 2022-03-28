Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a glossy black tank top gown from Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the Pattern Beauty founder, 49, wore a vibrant red Carolina Herrera dress with a plunging neckline and matching red satin Christian Louboutin pumps.

Tracee Ellis Ross strikes a pose with her hands behind her back on the red carpet at the star-studded after-party. CREDIT: Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

