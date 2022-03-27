Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Plunge in Red Dress & Satin Louboutins on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross popped at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — with heels to match.

The “Blackish” star hit the red carpet in a strapless red gown by Carolina Herrera. Featuring a plunging neckline with a structured rounded bodice, as well as a midi-length skirt with a tiered ruffle, Ross’ ensemble was both elegant and daring. Completing her look were dazzling diamond stud earrings and a bold collar necklace.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Ross’ footwear of choice came from one of her go-to brands: Christian Louboutin. The star slipped on a pair of red satin Pigalle Follies, which featured triangular pointed toes and soft uppers. Her style was complete with stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height — giving her look a sleek height boost and aesthetic finish. The monochrome high heels also matched her dress perfectly, literally allowing Ross to embody the notion of “red carpet glamour.”

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

A closer look at Ross’ Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: @GILBERTFLORES

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

