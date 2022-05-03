Tommy Dorfman Serves Edgy Glamour in Green Leather Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels for Met Gala 2022

Tommy Dorfman wore leather and chains to the Met Gala 2022 and had heads turning.

Dorfman was one of the first to step out on the carpet in a leather green dress with risque cutouts from Christopher Kane. The gown was strung together with gold chains and had a long skirt that pooled around the legs.

Tommy Dorfman for the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Cutouts littered the bodice and on the waist of the dress, exposing the skin. The star wore a gold tiara, an emerald marbled clutch and leather gloves embellished with gold rings that stopped just above the elbows.

Tiaras were trending on the Met Gala carpet Whether small and silver or gold and massive, tiaras are here to stay. The emerald shade on Dorfman is such a flattering shade, complementing her skin tone well. The look is gilded glamour at its finest, fitting the theme.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

