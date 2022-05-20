Tom Cruise & Kate Middleton Go Viral After He Appears Taller Than Ever Alongside the Duchess at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

Tom Cruise’s life and career, specifically for his work in the franchise “Top Gun,” is being honored at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton at 2022 Cannes. CREDIT: Mega

Cruise arrived beside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, to celebrate his upcoming movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is set to release in theaters on May 24. The sight was a bit jarring as Cruise seemed to match Middleton’s height, even while the royal wore Prada heels. The duchess favors heel heights around 3 inches to 4 inches.

Cruise, who stands at 5-foot-7, seemed to be wearing lifting insoles with stacked heels that boosted him to Middleton’s 5-foot-9 frame.

The actor made his way down the carpet, smiling for photos wearing a classic black and white tuxedo. The suit jacket was a matte black and tailored to the action star’s figure. Cruise wore a crisp white button-up and fixed a bowtie to his collar.

The action star wore simple black tailored slacks and pointed black shoes which were a point of conversation on social media overnight.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

