×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tisha Campbell Soars in See-Through Block Heels & Edgy Plunging Blazer for ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” – Arrivals
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Tisha Campbell showcased her mastery of layering for the “Easter Sunday” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

With a bare neck, the actress wore three layers for her top. The outer layer featured an off-white jacket with satin material. The cropped jacket plunging silhouette and contrasting black lapel. Underneath, she wore a deep V-neck top with lace trim that sat on the sides of the blazer. Completing the look, she coordinated with a thin black tank top as the final layer. The tank had a gold drawstring attached to the center of it with an O-ring at the end. This feature brought much playfulness and an element of surprise to the outfit.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Tisha Campbell attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Tisha Campbell attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Tisha Campbell attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Martin” star complemented the pieces with slim-fitting pants, which were helpful for diluting this outfit, keeping everything cohesive and stylistic.

To end off, she wore a pair of black ankle-strapped pumps with a platform sole. The shoes featured an open toe and a translucent heel to bring power and edge to the overall look.

Campbell wore her hair with a middle part and down over her shoulders. She did a simple but still fierce makeup look including false eyelashes, an arched brow and a shimmer of lipgloss.

She accessorized with a pair of large hoops to adorn her prominent cheekbones and jawline. Campbell carried a small envelope purse in black. The bag featured a gold chain across the handle and a gold embellishment for the closure.

Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and more stars aligned on the red carpet to celebrate the comedy.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad