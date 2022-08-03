Tisha Campbell Soars in See-Through Block Heels & Edgy Plunging Blazer for ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

Tisha Campbell showcased her mastery of layering for the “Easter Sunday” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

With a bare neck, the actress wore three layers for her top. The outer layer featured an off-white jacket with satin material. The cropped jacket plunging silhouette and contrasting black lapel. Underneath, she wore a deep V-neck top with lace trim that sat on the sides of the blazer. Completing the look, she coordinated with a thin black tank top as the final layer. The tank had a gold drawstring attached to the center of it with an O-ring at the end. This feature brought much playfulness and an element of surprise to the outfit.

CREDIT: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Tisha Campbell attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Martin” star complemented the pieces with slim-fitting pants, which were helpful for diluting this outfit, keeping everything cohesive and stylistic.

To end off, she wore a pair of black ankle-strapped pumps with a platform sole. The shoes featured an open toe and a translucent heel to bring power and edge to the overall look.

Campbell wore her hair with a middle part and down over her shoulders. She did a simple but still fierce makeup look including false eyelashes, an arched brow and a shimmer of lipgloss.

She accessorized with a pair of large hoops to adorn her prominent cheekbones and jawline. Campbell carried a small envelope purse in black. The bag featured a gold chain across the handle and a gold embellishment for the closure.

Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and more stars aligned on the red carpet to celebrate the comedy.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades