Tinashe’s Glossy Pink Dress Is All Business in Front & Party in the Back at Grammy Awards 2022

Taking to the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas last night, Tinashe showed off a glossy light pink gown made of PVC courtesy of Italian brand GCDS.

Styled by David Martin, the dress featured a bustier bodice with a statement bow at the back and a fitted mermaid-style skirt that skimmed the carpet. The “2 On” singer also carried a red see-through top handle bag from Coperni and added David Yurman jewelry.

Tinashe wearing a pastel pink PVC gown by GCDS on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Variety

While the flared skirt of Tinashe’s dress covered her shoes, but the “I Can See the Future” artist favors platform pumps and sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands like Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla.

Tinashe strikes a pose on the Grammy’s red carpet to show off her GCDS gown’s statement bow. CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

Check out the gallery to see the best dressed celebrities at the 2022 Grammys.