Tinashe Plays With Color in a Multicolored Polka-Dot Dress for Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tinashe is not afraid of color.

The “2 On” singer was spotted on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night, wearing a punchy outfit suitable for the cutting-edge musician.

When it comes to the outfit, Tinashe went with a polka-dotted gown from Christopher John Rogers that featured a myriad of colors including green, purple, red and orange in various shades. The dress was strapless and incorporated a structured bodice attached to a pegged-shaped skirt that jutted out in the back of the garment.

Tinashe elected to keep her accessories simple, donning a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a couple of rings to match.

Tinashe wears a colorful Christopher John Rogers dress at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Shoe-wise, Tinashe’s gown covered them, but it’s safe to say that if her shoes were visible, she went with platforms or pumps that correlated with her effervescent appearance.

On red carpets, the “Slumber Party” singer tends to pop on creations from brands like Alexander Wang and Juan Carlos Obando. She has an affinity for eye-catching, romantic looks when she graces the carpets that place an emphasis on being fashion-forward.

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event will be streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

