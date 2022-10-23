Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble.

Tina Knowles Lawson, her grandson Daniel Smith Jr. and Richard Lawson attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon founder matched her shoes to her ensemble with a set of slick platform sandals. Her black patent leather set featured thick soles, as well as crossed toe straps for added support. The set gained a dash of glamour from allover black crystals, as well. Though her heels were not visible, it’s likely Lawson’s set was finished with a pair of stiletto or block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as is signature to the open-toed silhouette.

A closer look at Lawson’s platforms. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

