Timotheé Chalamet Goes Shirtless in Sequined Blazer and Slick Boots on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Timothée Chalamet made an elegant and edgy statement at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Dune” star hit the red carpet in a custom suit by Louis Vuitton. The elegant set included pleated black trousers for a sharp appearance. Giving the look a glamorous Gen Z twist was a black blazer with black sequin detailing swirling across it, complete with matching lace detailing and cuffs. Chalamet’s romantic look gained an even greater medieval effect from him wearing it sans shirt, choosing instead to layer a string of diamonds and a similarly dazzling panther pendant necklace by Cartier. His look was finished with an array of diamond rings.

Timothee Chalamet attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Call Me By Your Name” star’s footwear was instantly streamlined from a pair of leather boots. The style featured black uppers with almond-shaped toes and glossy patent sheen. The style was complete with flat soles and short heels, proving Chalamet’s rebellious nature on the red carpet by opting to stick with his go-to style instead of dress shoes.

Timothee Chalamet attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

A closer look at Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.