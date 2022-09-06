Timothée Chalamet’s Daring ‘Bones And All’ Red Carpet Tour Style, from Halter Tops to Combat Boots

Timothée Chalamet is officially back on the red carpet circuit, thanks to his latest film, “Bones And All.” The Luca Guadagnino-directed horror drama, which he stars in alongside Taylor Russell and Chloë Sevigny, will be released in theaters on Nov. 23.

While Chalamet’s always one for taking fashion risks, the ensembles he’s worn to promote “Bones And All” have already taken his rule-breaking style to new heights. From sharp returns to grungy, slick footwear and new revamped takes on suiting and separates, it’s clear the actor will continue to use the red carpet to redefine what “men’s fashion” looks like for the time being in 2023.

During the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, Chalamet opted for a formal black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching cigarette trousers, shining Cartier rings and a set of thin Ray-Ban sunglasses. He completed the outfit with a set of the British brand’s black Tread boots, featuring shiny leather uppers with rubber-lined square-heels. The style further streamlined his outfit, while ensuring it daringly toed the line between dapper and punk aesthetics.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “British Vogue” Darlings party during the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

At the “Bones and All” premiere during the Venice Film Festival, Chalamet made one of his most daring — and viral — fashion choices yet, wearing a custom metallic red ensemble by close friend and designer Haider Ackermann. Ackermann — who also accompanied Chalamet to the premiere — dressed the star in a backless halter top with a draped front and cutout scarf-like neckline. Tucked into a matching set of pleated skinny trousers, Chalamet’s monochrome ‘fit was finished with silver and black Cartier rings and a set of pointed-toe black leather boots with a faint sheen.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

While arriving at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Chalamet was already setting the tone for future weeks of rule-breaking outfits. The “Call Me By Your Name” star stepped off a boat for his first photocall in a full Celine Spring 2023 outfit, featuring Look 41’s multicolored floral crochet cardigan — along with swinging crystal fringe — and swirling camouflage-printed cargo shorts. However, Chalamet finished his Hedi Slimane-designed outfit with a black and white graphic T-shirt, thin silver necklace and unlaced black combat boots, alluding to the original’s grungy aesthetic with his own nonchalantly casual twist.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

