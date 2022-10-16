Tilda Swinton Buttons Into Eyeball Gown and Pointed Heels at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Tilda Swinton brought surrealist style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Visionary Award. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Swinton with the award for advancing the art of cinema through her performances.

While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Swinton wore a dynamic gown by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Oscar-winning star’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with padded shoulders and a long hem. The number gained a sophisticated spin from a button-up front with sculpted gold buttons, creating a thigh-high silhouette. Swinton’s outfit also epitomized Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism from intricate gold and white embroidery on its bodice, forming three large sets of ornate eyeballs. A bright red lip completed her ensemble.

Tilda Swinton attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Swinton slipped on a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The style featured suede uppers with triangular toes. Thin heels with a flared base, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height, finished the set. The heels also matched Swinton’s gown, creating a streamlined statement that was utterly sharp.

A closer look at Swinton’s pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

