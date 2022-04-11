Tiffany Haddish Delivers Disco Ball Glamour With Crystal-Embellished Sandals at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Tiffany Haddish channeled a shimmering disco ball when she stepped out at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress and comedian wore a silver metallic strapless dress that gave way to strappy black sandals for the glamorous, star-studded occasion. The shiny gown’s hem stopped just above the ankle, putting her Giuseppe Zanotti heels on display.

Tiffany Haddish wearing a silver metallic strapless dress at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 10. CREDIT: Randy Shropshire

The “Girls Trip” star chose Giuseppe Zanotti’s black patent leather sandals designed with three thin straps and a decorative silver metal G-logo accessory covered in sparkling rhinestones. The style dubbed the “Harmony G Crystal” features a soaring 4.7-inch heel height.

Tiffany Haddish shimmers on stage in a strapless dress and slinky sandals at the Daily Front Fashion Awards Sunday night. CREDIT: Randy Shropshire

Other celebrities who attended the 2022 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards include Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Zoey Deutch, and Kendall Jenner. Brandon Maxwell was honored as Designer of the Year while Russell James picked up the Lifetime Achievement award.

A closer look at Haddish wearing strappy black patent leather Giuseppe Zanotti sandals featuring a decorative silver metal G-logo accessory with sparkling rhinestones. CREDIT: Randy Shropshire

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti logo-charm leather sandals, $1,619; farfetch.com

