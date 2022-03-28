Tiffany Haddish Glitters in Green Dress With Peekaboo Cups & Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Tiffany Haddish made a sparkly green statement on the red carpet tonight at the 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Girls Trip” star arrived in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured allover dark green sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. Punctuating the piece were clusters of silver sequins for added sparkle. Sculpted black cups beneath the dress’ neckline created a modern take on the bustier for a striking moment. Haddish’s look was complete with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered rings by Pomellato, all styled by Wayman + Micah.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Haddish’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s train. However, it’s likely she wore high heels in a pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette for the occasion. Stars like Kristen Stewart, Regina Hall and more arrived for the occasion in towering stiletto-heeled footwear.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

