Tiffany Haddish’s Interview Goes Viral After Barefoot Reporter Calls Her Oscars Party Dress a ‘Costume’ & Talks Uncomfortable Heels

If there’s one thing we know about awards shows, it’s that celebrities take their red carpet fashion seriously. Tiffany Haddish was sure to let one reporter know that it’s not a game. While making her way down a red carpet on Sunday, Haddish stopped for a quick interview with “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Lauren Zima and shared her thoughts.

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

“Did you do a little costume change?” Zima said to Haddish, who was dressed in a custom lime green Dolce & Gabbana gown on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet. It consisted of a matching sash that draped around her neck, an embellished bustier top and a glittery green skirt with an elegant train. Earlier in the day on the Oscars red carpet, Haddish had on a strapless dark emerald green dress from the brand, which featured allover sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train.

Tiffany Haddish at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Um, I’m not wearing a costume. I’m wearing Dolce and Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling. This is not an acting gig, this is my life. This what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like. This what it look like,” Haddish responded.

As Zima tried to wrap things up, Haddish eventually shifts the conversation to being “jealous” of Zim’s attire. “You out here with no shoes on, I’m jealous. You are not uncomfortable or nothing right? I know cause you not wearing no heels. I’m uncomfortable but I look good. This what it look like,” Haddish says.

In ET’s video shared to YouTube, the clip garnered more than 1.3 million views.

Haddish took to Instagram on Monday and captioned a photo of her dress seen at the Vanity Fair party: “It spelled ‘CUSTOM’ not costume…”

Believe it or not, picking out an ensemble for an award show can be quite the challenge for a celebrity. There’s a lot of pressure on them to make regularly published “Best Dressed” lists, impress fans and critics alike, and take fashion risks with the hope that they’ll wow. And all while doing so, they might have endure pain and have to go without eating or drinking just to fit into certain pieces.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

In the midst of making sure that Zima understood that her style is nothing play with, Haddish took a moment to respond to the Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping incident on the 94th Academy Awards stage. Fans of the actress know that she is close friends with the Smith family and starred alongside Jada Pinkett-Smith in “Girls Trip.”

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me. And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives,” Haddish said.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

