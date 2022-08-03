Tiffany Haddish Shimmers in Flowing Bronze Dress & Barely-There Heels for ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Haddish attended the red carpet premiere of “Easter Sunday” in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday.

The actress dressed for success, arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a glimmering look with a winning smile. The comedian was joined by her “Easter Sunday” co-stars Jay Chandrasekhar and Jo Koy among a slew of others.

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish impressed in a bronzy, burnt orange gown from Jonathan Simkhai made of a shiny, sleek fabric. The dress was fitted with thin spaghetti straps and a neckline that slouched slightly for a loose fit. The maxi-style skirt was pleated loosely to offer the look volume, the silky fabric taking to the pleats well.

Each fold was defined and wavy and made way for a risky side-slit, which lengthened Haddish’s silhouette. The “Girls Trip” star carried a tiny round gold bedazzled clutch with white faux-feathers hanging off the end and accessorized with pink and silver rings and bracelets. Haddish adorned her ears with gold dangling earrings, mixing her metals.

Tiffany Haddish attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Haddish toned things down, letting the dress and jewelry steal the show. The comedian wore extremely reliable nude heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman with round, open toes that allowed her to show off her pedicure.

With so much going on in all other areas of the outfit, it was smart of Haddish to opt for a minimalist shoe choice over something much more loud. The shoes end up balancing out the outfit, allowing the more vibrant pieces to rely on a neutral color palette and simple silhouette to make them shine the whole night.

