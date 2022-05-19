Tiffany Haddish Sparkles for ‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Premiere in Plunging Glitter Top, Cargo Joggers & Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Haddish graced the red carpet in glitter last night in Los Angeles for the premiere of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” The film, which premieres in theaters on May 27, is a musical comedy following the characters from the beloved Fox animated series of the same name.

To the event, Haddish wore a black V-neck top with colorful sequins paired with black cargo jogger pants. The high-waisted trousers featured large pockets on each side for a utilitarian look. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Haddish at the premiere of ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ on May 17 in LA. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Girls Trip” star slipped into a classic pair of heels on the red carpet. She added a pair of black strappy sandals that featured an ankle strap as well as a toe strap for support. The thin stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Haddish’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Haddish’s style aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. For red carpet events, she frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” actress tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots.

She recently showed off another sparkly look when she appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in April. She donned a silver jeweled mini dress with spaghetti straps worn with equally glittery silver strappy heels.

Add a sleek pair of strappy heels to elevate any look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Sal Pumps, $30

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Kelly & Katie Hailee Sandal, $45

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Buy Now: Banana Republic Bare Suede Heels, $129

Click through the gallery to see Haddish’s breakout style statements.