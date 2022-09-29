Tia Mowry Gleams In Crystal-Embellished Pyramid Heels & Sheer Fendi Top With Pleated Trousers at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Tia Mowry put her own edgy flair on a monochromatic style moment while attending Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday night. The “Sister, Sister” actress was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet in all-black attire with sparkling heels.

Mowry wore a sheer long-sleeve Fendi top that was complemented with a plunging black bustier. “The Game” star teamed the statement piece with high-waist wide-leg trousers. The pleated bottoms featured a large side pocket that hung from the thin belt that was wrapped around her waist.

Tia Mowry arrives at Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Tia Mowry attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, Mowry opted for a dark smokey eye and neutral matte lip. She styled her hair in sultry waves and accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings and a black Fendi square clutch.

Completing Mowry’s look was a set of crystal-embellished pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a shiny pointed-toe and was set on a thick pyramid heel.

Tia Mowry attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

