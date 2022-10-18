Tia Mowry Chicly Elevates Houndstooth Minidress With 6-Inch Platform Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry took a preppy piece to new heights at Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. The “Sister, Sister” star was all smiles while posing for photos on the black carpet at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Mowry appeared on the scene in a black and white houndstooth minidress by Balmain. The fun frock had a halter neckline, cinched bodice, pleated skirt and was decorated with gold buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, the “Family Reunion” actress added oversized gold hoop earrings, a slew of arm candy and chunky midi rings.

Tia Mowry arrives at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at The Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

For glam, Mowry went with her signature shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Her curly tresses were styled up into a pineapple, while a few strands framed her face.

Related Olivia Wilde Pumps Up the Volume in Dramatic Vera Wang Balloon Gown & Louboutin Heels at Elle's Women in Hollywood Gala Pregnant Billie Lourd Flatters Her Baby Bump in Embroidered Dress & Diamonds for 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere Mindy Kaling Goes Monochromatic In Patent Pumps & Flare-Leg Trousers at Elle's Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Finishing Mowry’s look was a towering set of Maison Valentino platform pumps. The height-defying style had a chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch block heel. The shoes featured an ankle strap with an adjustable V Logo Signature buckle fastening.

Valentino’s Garavani Platform Pumps

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Tia Mowry attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrated its annual Women in Hollywood issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

PHOTOS: Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals