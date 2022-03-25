Teyana Taylor Soars in Chunky Lug Sole Boots With Square Toes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The multi-talented Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet last night in Los Angeles in a black leather look.

Taylor was one of many celebrities to attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The event hosted a slew of talents including Storm Reid, Nia Long, and many more.

Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety

Taylor joined the exceptional attendees in an oversized leather jacket that featured a slight sheen. The jacket hung low to the ground and featured bell sleeves.

The dancer’s long leather shorts matched her jacket, sporting an equally oversized fit. Taylor cuffed the shorts and added on a silver chain that hung on her hip.

Underneath all that leather, the actress styled a long-sleeve slouchy black shirt. Taylor fastened Chanel pearls around her neck and had on gold mini hoops on her ears and the look was complete.

Black-on-black is not always going to yield a striking look without different design treatments among the pieces. The contrast in textures keeps things moving, with the star playing with the sheen of the leather against the matte long-sleeve top beneath. The accessories added shine while melding into the ensemble.

She stepped onto the red carpet in a pair of shiny lug sole boots with a geometric toe. The Reebok model‘s look is slightly masculine, matching the overall vibe of the outfit.

Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety

See Taylor’s edgy style through the years.

Shop these lug sole boots for your next night out.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Malena Boots, $168 (was $299).

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.