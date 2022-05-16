Teyana Taylor Pairs Platform Crocs With Leather Chain Pants & Bra Top at Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Teyana Taylor hit the red carpet for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in a fierce ensemble.

Teyana Taylor at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The singer-songwriter opened the show in award-winning fashion with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is hosting the show, to sing a powerful snippet from the 1997 hit “Mo Money, Mo Problems.” Taylor was also joined by her adorable daughter, Juni, who hopped on stage to dance alongside the stars for her mom’s performance.

While Taylor made a statement in her edgy outfit, one of the most eye-catching aspects of the look were her giant Balenciaga x Crocs shoes. The Crocs were set in a platform sole, and featured a large silver boilerplate with the brand name on the front of the square toe. They were the perfect choice to complement the rest of her 90s-inspired, bold look.

Teyana Taylor at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The outfit included cargo-style black pants that were complete with leather studs, silver chains and padlocks. Taylor topped it off with a black bandeau top, and a giant chain link necklace that perfectly corresponded with her stacked bracelets.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

