Tessa Thompson Serves Up Gilded Glamour in Gold Threadbare Oscar de la Renta Gown & Metallic Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

Tessa Thompson stole the show on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Tuesday in a gleaming gold and silver ensemble.

The star joined cast members like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale on the crimson carpet to celebrate the latest “Thor” franchise sequel.

Tessa Thompson at the London premiere for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: Samir Hussein / Contributor

Thompson wore a a gold gown by Oscar de la Renta that was dripping with gold and silver chains to the premiere. The lengthy dress was made up of a corset-like bodice, fitted with dangling chainmail in silver. The structured top gave way to a flowing asymmetrical skirt with a long train trailing behind. The skirt had a side slit that ran up the star’s leg, stopping just above the top of her thigh-high boots.

Tessa Thompson at the London premiere for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: Samir Hussein / Contributor

The hem of the golden skirt was distressed much like the top, giving the outfit a worn, threadbare look. The golden gown was paired with even more gold jewelry, the actress donning arm bands, a choker, and a square clutch. For good measure, Thompson layered chunky gold rings, keeping the sparkle going. The American actress wore her hair in long brown braids parted down the middle, cascading down her back.

The drama was only amplified once Thompson slipped on golden thigh-high boots, complementing the gold sheen in the gown. The pointed-toe boots had a substantial heel, taking the actress to higher heights.

