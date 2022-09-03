×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
“Bones And All” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe.

Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that brought volume to the outfit. Thompson wore her brown tresses in a slicked back braided high ponytail and a black birdcage fascinator over her face, eclipsing her features.

Related

Lili Reinhart Channels '60s Mod Style in Sequined Miu Miu Dress and Crystalized Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Chloë Sevigny Breaks The Mold in Structural Black Mugler Mini Dress and Dynamic Bow Platforms for 'Bones And All' Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival  

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Vibrant Christopher John Rodgers Paint Splatter Dress & Hidden Heels for 'Bardo' Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Tessa Thompson at the
Tessa Thompson at the “Bones And All” Red Carpet premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Daniele Cifala / SplashNews.com

Standing tall, Thompson wore black platform sandals with thick heels that had the star towering over her fellow thespians. While unconventional, the heels act to lengthen and elongate, while the straps secure the impressive shoes in place.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, “Bones And All” is a drama and romance film that follows Maren Yearly, played by Taylor Russel, and Lee, played by Timothee Chalamet, as they navigate their painful pasts while kindling a blossoming relationship as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. The film is set to release Nov. 23, 2022.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad