Tessa Thompson Sparkles in Mint Gown and Unexpected Heels at the 79th Venice Film Festival 2022

Tessa Thompson made a bold statement at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

Arriving at the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” Thompson posed in a mint green Marc Jacobs gown, styled by Wayman + Micah. Hailing from Jacobs’ Fall 2022 runway collection, Thompson’s dress featured a slim-fitting miniskirt with a draped front skirt. The piece prominently featured a gathered and puffed off-the-shoulder bodice and sleeves, complete with a gathered bustle and hanging train — all coated in sequins for a sparkling statement.

Tessa Thompson attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Completing her ensemble were crystal-covered stud earrings, rings and a chain link bracelet from Pomellato.

For footwear, Thompson walked in a towering set of Jacobss’ sold-out Kiki boots. The “Thor” star’s white leather platform style featured thick platform soles, 6-inch block heels and numerous thin buckled front straps. Though the shoes and gown directly matched Jacobs’ runway look, the pair still created a grungy and dramatic finish to Thompson’s ensemble — and solidified themselves as a surprise shoe for the red carpet.

Tessa Thompson attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

