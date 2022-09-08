Tessa Thompson Impresses in Intimidating 8-Inch Heels & Mesh Hooded Dress for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson served up drama on the red carpet for the premiere of “Blonde” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. Shrouded in bluish black, Thompson was joined by the cast of the film, towering over them in platforms.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress wore an unexpected mesh hooded dress dotted with sequins and fitted with a train that had the thespian shining bright all night long. Underneath the dazzling dress Thompson wore a bra and high waisted undergarments that offered her extra coverage when needed. Styling blunt blond bangs, Thompson accentuated her features with graphic brows and a deep purple glossy lip.

Tessa Thompson attends the Netflix Film “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Thompson opted for her usual sky-high stiletto platform pumps, this time in 8-inch heels.

“Blonde” is an upcoming psychological biography film written and directed by Andrew Dominik which will premiere at the festival. Adapted from the 2000 biographical fiction novel of the same name, the film is an exaggerated take on the life of famed actress Marilyn Monroe. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 16, before its streaming release on Sept. 28, on Netflix.

Tessa Thompson attends the Netflix Film “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: WireImage

Tessa Thompson attends the “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

