Taylor Swift Steals The Show in a Daring Black Sequin Gown & Crystal Studded Sandal Heels at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift made a red carpet worthy appearance at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium yesterday in Nashville, Tenn. The country meets pop star attended in order to receive the honor of NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade, and she certainly looked the part. Along with accepting her award, Swift also broke out her guitar, playing her hit song “All Too Well” for the audience.

NSAI Executive Director, Bart Herbison presents Taylor Swift with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Dressed in black, Swift wore a fitted glimmering sequined gown from Michael Kors with a high neck and one long sleeve, the dress featuring sharp cut outs situated on the “Bad Blood” singer’s shoulder and waist that amped up the outfit’s risk factor. The sleek garment was also fitted with a daring side slit that offered the dress visual interest, while allowing the Pensilvania native a wide range of movement.

Swift accessorized minimally with a few simple Anne Sisteron silver rings and Rahaminov dangling diamond earrings, the next-to-nothing nature of her jewelry allowing her gown center stage. The 32-year-old wore her blond locks up in a low bun with face-framing bangs, punctuating her ensemble with her signature vampy bold red lip for good measure.

The “Cats” actress paired her glittering gown with expressive sandal heels studded with large crystals by Aquazzura. The strappy style was accompanied by a three to four inch heel with straps that crossed over the top of Swift’s toes and around her ankles multiple times, securing them in place.

When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

