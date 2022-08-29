Taylor Swift is So ’70s in Disco Heels After New Album Announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 Afterparty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift took a sparkly step forward for the MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty in New York City — immediately following the announcement of the title, cover and October 21 release date for her highly-anticipated tenth album, “Midnights.”

While arriving at Fleur Room for the occasion, Swift wore a navy satin Moschino minidress with a sweetheart bodice. Giving the piece a burst of whimsical glamour was sparkling crystal trim on its neckline and upper straps, as well as glittering silver star embellishments. Swift completed her look with a furry white jacket and diamond drop earrings, finishing her outfit with a burst of ’70s glamour.

Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in New York City on Aug. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” singer completed her outfit in a pair of soaring Alexander McQueen sandals. Her $1,090 Butterfly style featured glittering silver uppers with thick platform soles, cutout toe and buckled ankle straps, accented by metallic silver leather trim. Finishing the pair were narrow 5.25-inch block heels, giving the set a gravity-defying height boost.

A closer look at Swift’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/GC Images Alexander McQueen’s Butterfly platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.

