Taylor Momsen Goes Girly-Grunge in Lace Romper and Combat Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Momsen stepped back onto the red carpet after a 5-year hiatus.

The “Gossip Girl” alum hit the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night in LA after a few years away from award shows. Momsen’s band, The Pretty Reckless, was nominated in the Rock Song of the Year category for their track “And So It Went” at this year’s awards. In 2017 she attended the Alternative Press Music Awards, marking her last appearance until last night.

Momsen at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. CREDIT: PMC

The musician arrived on the red carpet in a black lace romper. The piece featured a deep V-neck and long sleeves. She added a long necklace as well as a few rings.

Though it’s been a few years away from the spotlight, Momsen’s style still remains as grungy as it was 5 years ago. She added chunky black combat boots to her look. Her patent leather boots featured a thick platform sole of at least 3 inches.

A closer look at Momsen’s boots. CREDIT: PMC

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app, were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Click here to see more of the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.