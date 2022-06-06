Tayisha Adams Mixes Vintage Vibes in Corset Dress With Strappy Sandals That Climb Her Legs at MTV Movie & TV Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tayisha Adams added a classical art twist to her sleek modern dress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

The television personality played around with both old Gregorian as well as contemporary silhouettes at the award ceremony. She slipped into a polished black set which featured a top which took inspiration from the classic conical corset style. The skirt and corset set are from Vivienne Westwood’s fall 1991 “Portrait” collection, which Westwood took an 18th Century painting and style and updated it with more modern materials. Westwood printed the 1742 painting Daphnis and Chloe, Shepard Watching a Sleeping Shepherdess by François Boucer on the front.

Tayshia Adams wearing Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Jun. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The set also featured a silk black slip skirt that draped down to the stars ankles and left just enough room to get a glimpse at her footwear. On her feet, Adams wore Giuseppe Zanotti “Catia” black two strap leather sandals which retail for $855 on GiuseppeZanotti.com. The shoes feature black patent leather outer as well as thin straps that ran across her toes and a criss crossing ankle strap with a small side buckle. The leather soled shoes gave the star some height with their 4-inch stiletto heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was prerecorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.

