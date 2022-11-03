Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

The Emmy Award-winning actress struck a pose on the red carpet in Simi Valley, Calif. today, wearing a bold sheer minidress. The see-through black style featured a rounded halter-neck silhouette, upheld by thin straps and accented with several diamond rings and stud earrings. A matching sheer shawl finished Henson’s ensemble with a sultry monochrome twist.

Taraji P. Henson attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

When it came to footwear, Henson’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely she donned a set of heeled shoes for the occasion, whether a pointed set of pumps, heeled sandals, or sky-high platforms. Sneakers and lace-up boots also proved popular options for numerous stars on the red carpet, including Bella Poarch, Simu Liu, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In a similarly sleek style, Henson wore a glittering silver corset, robe, and skirt during her scenes in the Savage X Fenty show film.

Taraji P. Henson is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

