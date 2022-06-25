Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy Award in ‘Gothic Princess’ Dress & Hidden Heels

Tamron Hall made her way to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gothic-looking gown.

The broadcast journalist and talk show host arrived at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys amongst a slew of other stars at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. and saw big names like Drew Barrymore and Michael Bolton.

Tamron Hall at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Tamron Hall Show.”

The TV personality wore a black floor-length tulle gown to the red carpet, appearing like a gothic princess. The gown had exaggerated tulle sleeves that jutted out on each side, while the remaining tulle cascaded down.

Tamron Hall poses in the press room with the award for outstanding informative talk show host for “Tamron Hall” at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The tulle gave the dress an oversized look; the tulle overlay, specifically, giving the skirt that extra volume. Silver sparkles trailed down the front of the dress starting from the high neckline, all the way down to the hem.

Related Nancy Lee Grahn Makes Political Statement With Accessories at Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 Michael Bolton Suits Up & Hits High Notes for Daytime Emmy Awards 'In Memoriam' Performance Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Red Carpet

Hall held a silver rectangle clutch and wore silver jewelry on her ears and on her fingers. Hall’s shoes can’t be seen because of the tulle fabric eclipsing the hem. Pairing the dress with complementary colors or textures like a black and silver pump could really bring the outfit full circle.

The Daytime Emmy Award is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View each” have nine nods, the highest of any talk shows. The Daytime Emmys air on Friday, June 24.

Check out the rest of the arrivals from the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.