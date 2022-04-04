SZA Impressively Made Her Way With Crutches & 5-Inch Heels to Grammy Awards Stage for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award

SZA made an angelic statement at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The “Good Days” singer didn’t let a pair of crutches steal her shine. Though she arrived at the ceremony without any assistance, many were surprised to see SZA make her way to the podium on crutches.

SZA and Doja Cat accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The R&B entertainer and Doja Cat took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit collaboration, “Kiss Me More.” SZA stepped out in an ethereal nude gown for the ceremony. The spaghetti strap dress included a plunging sweetheart neckline that had colorful floral detailing along the bust, on the bodice and continued down throughout the center. The sheer number also had a dramatic train.

SZA arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Doja Cat, left, and SZA, right, winners of the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: John Locher/Invision/AP

The “Love Galore” hitmaker amped up the glam factor with sultry neutral makeup and soft sensual curls. To let her ensemble have its moment, SZA finished things off with a fresh french manicure, diamond rings and a bracelet.

SZA at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

SZA on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The songwriter complemented her sheer frock with nude pumps by Christian Louboutin. The brand’s “So Kate” style featured a sharp pointed-toe and sat atop a 5-inch stiletto heel. Pointy pumps are a go-to for many celebrities at red carpet events. The timeless high heels offer a sense of versatility and luxe feel due to its construction and durable comfort.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

A closer look at SZA’s nude pointed toe pump at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

