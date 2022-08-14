Sydney Sweeney Buckles Into ’80s Minidress & Sheer Pumps at HCA TV Awards 2022

Sydney Sweeney brought sleek style to the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2022 TV Awards.

The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, wearing a deep green velvet 1981 Mugler minidress. Styled by Molly Dickson, the strapless vintage piece featured a plunging neckline and an exaggerated sculpted bodice. Cinching the piece was an attached belt, creating a dynamic silhouette. Sweeney’s outfit was finished with diamond jewelry from De Beers.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Sweeney completed her slick look with equally sleek pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps. The new Tory Burch ambassador’s outfit was paired with a set of sheer black heels, accented by metallic silver leather capped toes and wraparound ankle straps. A set of stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished her ensemble.

A closer look at Sweeney’s pumps. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2022 HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA)’s TV Awards honor the top performances and shows in television. The evening’s ceremony took place on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Dulcé Sloan; during the streaming awards ceremony on Sunday night, Tig Notaro will serve as host. “The White Lotus” became the night’s most-awarded show with five awards, followed by “Abbott Elementary” and “Better Call Saul.” The HCA also gave Honorary Awards to Quinta Brunson (TV Breakout Star Award), Giancarlo Esposito (TV Icon Award) and Mandy Moore (Virtuoso Award).

Discover Sweeney’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.