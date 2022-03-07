Sydney Sweeney Debuts Fiery Red Hair Color With Floral Appliqué Dress and Mesh Pointy Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney debuted red hair when she hit the red carpet before the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. The “Euphoria” actress, who is typically seen onscreen with blond hair, wore a gray midi dress from Miu Miu that was covered in floral embellishments and rhinestones. She added drop earrings and a few rings to her new look.

Sweeney added more sparkle to her style with her shoes. She wore Galativi pumps from Christian Louboutin made of a black velour material and rhinestone detailing. The pointed-toe pumps featured mesh upper and a heel reaching nearly 4 inches.

Sweeney’s shoe styles vary from sleek to sporty. The “White Lotus” actress can often be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps adorned with crystals, bows or PVC details by Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Miu Miu. Sweeney has also been seen in styles from affordable brands like Aldo. When going for a more casual look, chunky and low-top Adidas, Nike and Gucci sneakers can frequently be seen worn by the actress. Outside of wearing stylish shoes, Sydney has also starred in campaigns for Tory Burch, Guess, Steve Madden and Savage x Fenty over the years.

