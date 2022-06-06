Sydney Sweeney Revives ’90s-Era Britney Spears in Glittery Micro Mini & Studded Platforms for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Sydney Sweeney knows how to capture attention with her gorgeous looks and serious acting talent. It’s the reason she’s an it-actress of the moment, starring in countless popular shows and movies that just keep coming. It only makes sense that the 24-year-old star would absolutely steal the show on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet today in Los Angeles with some unapologetic smokeshow vibes, channeling a ’90s-era Britney Spears with her chosen look.

Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For the event, the “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star wore a baby pink short-sleeve micro crop top by Miu Mui with buttons down the front and a crisp pointed collar. The star left several buttons of the top undone, showing a glimpse of a crystal-embellished bra underneath. That detail matched Sweeney’s carefully selected bottom, a statement pink crystal and glitter Miu Miu mini skirt that hung low on her hips. The skirt featured black leather belt-like clasps on the lefthand side, which gave way to a short slit.

Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For footwear, Sweeney wore metallic silver platform sandals that featured glittery straps and a chunky rhinestone-studded heel. She wore her hair in a voluminous blown-out style with a center part, focusing her makeup on bold lashes and dark-rimmed eyes. The star went jewelry-free, save for a pair of silver chain earrings tucked beneath her blond locks and a smattering of diamond rings.

Sydney Sweeney at the MTV Movie & TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 5, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sweeney is nominated for Best Performance in a Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for her role as Cassie in “Euphoria.” She’s also nominated for Best Fight for the famed “Euphoria” showdown between Cassie and Maddy. “Euphoria” is also nominated for Best Show and has a nod in the new “Here for the Hookup” category.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was prerecorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.